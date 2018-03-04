Tax filing mistakes lowered pension benefits for over a million people in February: health ministry

About 1.3 million people in Japan ended up receiving lower amounts of public pension benefits than they entitled to in February because of mistakes made when they filed for income tax breaks, health ministry officials said.

The mistakes were caused partly by substantial changes in the new application forms for fiscal 2017 resulting from recent tax reforms and the introduction of the My Number identification system for social security services and taxation, the officials said.

There were also data input mistakes made by companies that do pension-related work on behalf of the Japan Pension Service, the officials said Saturday.

Pensioners who receive benefits and have to pay income tax are required to file every year if they want to be eligible for tax deductions.

The ministry is investigating the amount of benefit payments involved, the officials said.