Putting the express in espresso

Some interesting numbers we stumbled across online last week:

25: The average number of seconds a new model of coffee machine takes to make a cup of joe at a Lawson convenience store, according to journalist Arata Hibiya. Older machines typically take 45 seconds.

71%: The percentage of people in a survey by En-power Inc. who have sold a present they received on Valentine’s Day in the past.

84.9%: The percentage of people in a survey by Iore Corp. who know where their ward-assigned evacuation area is in the event of a natural disaster.