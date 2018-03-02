Maglev contractor officials arrested over alleged bid-rigging

Prosecutors on Friday arrested officials from two of the four major Japanese contractors suspected of having rigged a bid involving the Tokyo-Osaka maglev project.

Tokyo prosecutors arrested former Taisei Corp. managing director Takashi Okawa, 67, and Kajima Corp.’s division manager Ichiro Osawa, 60, on suspicion of breaching antitrust regulations.

Between 2014 and 2015, the two allegedly discussed prices with officials of Obayashi Corp. and Shimizu Corp. and conspired to determine which company would win orders ahead of the tenders issued by Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai).

According to JR Tokai, two joint ventures led by Shimizu and Obayashi won orders to work on Shinagawa Station in 2015, while a joint venture led by Obayashi won a contract for a Nagoya Station project in 2016.

Since 2015, JR Tokai and the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency have placed construction orders related to the maglev project.

The four contractors each won three or four orders out of 15 to build the high-speed rail line before the prosecutors investigated the firms late last year.

The ¥9 trillion ($85 billion) project will make it possible to travel the roughly 400 kilometers between Tokyo and Osaka in about an hour. The government has provided a total of ¥3 trillion for the project.