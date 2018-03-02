Settlements in works in Japan, U.S. trials over MRI investment Ponzi scam

Trials in Japan and the United States over an alleged ¥130 billion ($1.2 billion) Ponzi scheme in which Las Vegas-based investment firm MRI International Inc. targeted thousands of Japanese are set to be settled out of court, a lawyers’ group representing the victims said Thursday.

With assets worth over ¥1.8 billion slated to be allocated to the settlement and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission set to collect ¥3.2 billion in civil penalties, a total of ¥5 billion is expected to be distributed among 8,700 Japanese customers in damages, five years after the scam came to light.

The trials in which Japanese customers are seeking compensation from MRI are pending at the Tokyo High Court and the federal district court in Nevada.

According to the lawyers’ group, even if MRI sells off its properties and includes its receivables, reparations to the victims will remain only at some 3 percent of the total amount defrauded.

The group has moved to settlement talks with MRI as pursuing a ruling in the United States will bring considerable costs, it said.

MRI’s office in Japan declined comment as the trials are ongoing.

In April 2013, the Financial Services Agency canceled MRI’s registration as a financial instrument trader, concluding the company had used a large tranche of its investors’ funds to pay interest instead of purchasing medical accounts receivables, or MARS.

In October 2014, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada found Edwin Yoshihiro Fujinaga, president of MRI, and the company liable for running a Ponzi scheme. It later ordered the MRI side to pay civil penalties and return illegal revenues.

Last October, the Tokyo District Court ordered officials of MRI to pay ¥680 million in damages, recognizing that they fraudulently solicited funds. Both MRI and the plaintiffs have appealed the ruling.