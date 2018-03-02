Strong storm disrupts transport across wide areas of Japan; man reported missing

Due to a rapidly developed low pressure system, the Hokkaido and Tohoku regions saw heavy blizzards while the Japanese archipelago witnessed stiff spring winds on Thursday that forced many domestic flights to be canceled and bringing bullet train services to a halt.

In the city of Date in Hokkaido, a 49-year-old man who was headed to a wind power plant for a snow removal task went missing.

The Meteorological Agency warned that southern Hokkaido might see snowstorms as strong as the ones that killed nine people in the prefecture in March 2013 from early Friday morning.

According to the agency, the sharply growing low pressure system with warm and cold fronts advanced east-northeast over the Sea of Japan and brought strong winds to wide areas of the country, recording the strongest levels for March at many observation points.

This snarled the country’s transportation network.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, more than 280 domestic flights departing and arriving in Haneda Airport and other areas in Hokkaido and Tohoku were canceled.

East Japan Railway Co. halted bullet train services on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line in Niigata Prefecture for about two hours after winds recorded over 126 kph, surpassing the wind speed limit for safety. The Akita Shinkansen Line also had delays and many conventional train lines were also halted or delayed.

On an island in Wakayama, winds of 130.32 kph were recorded, and 127.44 kph in the city of Muroto, both located in western Japan.

Due to the low pressure system and warm air, the lowest temperatures Thursday morning across the country were 5 to 10 degrees higher than usual and as warm as those felt in April.

Some areas in Tokyo marked over 20 degrees in the daytime.