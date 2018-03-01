Subaru to appoint new president following 2017 inspection scandal

Subaru Corp. will revamp its leadership to enhance quality control following last year’s faulty product inspection scandal, a company source said Thursday.

The automaker will appoint Tomomi Nakamura, a corporate executive vice president, as president, the source said. He will officially assume the post following approval at a general shareholders meeting in June.

The 58-year-old Nakamura, currently chairman of Subaru of America Inc., is credited with taking the lead in expanding the company’s business in the U.S. market, which accounts for about 60 percent of Subaru’s global vehicle sales.

President Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, 63, will become chairman with representative rights while remaining as CEO. He has served as president since 2011 and assumed the CEO post the following year.

Nakamura has served as a corporate executive officer since April 2016. A Tokyo native, he joined Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., Subaru’s predecessor, in 1982.

Last October the company admitted to having allowed uncertified staff to conduct final vehicle inspections for decades at two plants in Gunma Prefecture. The scandal surfaced following the discovery of a similar practice by Nissan Motor Co.

Subaru also found evidence of practices such as exam answers being leaked.

Subaru has reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism that it has so far recalled about 417,000 vehicles.