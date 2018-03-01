‘Make or break’ job-hunting season begins for university students in Japan

Job fairs were held across Japan on Thursday, kicking off the job-hunting season for students graduating from university next spring.

The monthslong recruitment process can make or break careers. Lifetime employment is still common in Japan, especially compared to Western countries.

This year, students are likely to benefit from firms’ eagerness to hire amid a deepening nationwide labor shortage.

The country’s largest business lobby has embargoed interviews for new hires until June and actual hiring until October, to ensure fairness and to give students time to prepare. Smaller firms and foreign companies that are not members of the Japan Business Federation, known as the Keidanren, are not subject to the embargo and can hire freely.

Students in black suits piled into a job fair being held through Friday at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba. The event — organized by Recruit Career Co., which runs the job-hunting website Rikunabi — is one of the largest of its kind in Japan, featuring more than 600 firms including Hitachi Ltd. and Japan Airlines Co.

Job fairs, typically held in the nation’s largest cities, are also seeking to reach a wider audience. Rival website Mynavi livestreamed parts of its Tokyo job fair, allowing students elsewhere in the country and abroad to tune in.

“The trend continues to be one of companies being short on workers and having difficulty recruiting,” said Takao Yoshimoto, editor-in-chief of Mynavi. “Companies are rushing to secure talent before their competitors, such as by beginning interviews right as the embargo lifts.”

Despite the favorable conditions, employment-seeking students were careful not to be overly optimistic.

Keitoku Doi, a 21-year-old university student who was attending another job fair in Osaka, said: “They say it’s a seller’s market, but I’m still worried so I’ll begin preparing early.”

In 2015, the Keidanren changed the embargo on job interviews from August to June, giving students less time to research the companies to which they plan to apply and instead allowing them more time to focus on their studies.