Abe may chat with astronauts who are aboard ISS during planned visit to Russia

Japanese and Russian leaders may have a chance to chat with astronauts from their countries on the International Space Station when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe travels to Russia in May, the head of Russia’s space corporation said Wednesday.

“The idea of organizing the teleconference was actually proposed by us, because our countries are closely cooperating over the ISS project,” wrote Igor Komarov, director general of state-run Roscosmos.

The planned event, likely to be joined by Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who has been staying on the ISS since December, is expected to showcase the two countries’ cooperative ties.

Abe has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin 20 times so far and is expected to hold another meeting in Moscow in May with his counterpart, who is certain to be re-elected in the presidential election on March 18.

The leaders may speak with the ISS astronauts on May 24 when an international economic forum begins in St. Petersburg, or on May 26 when a ceremony to encourage bilateral cultural exchanges is held at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

Komarov also expressed hope in the interview that the cooperation between the two countries will go beyond the ISS project and “move to a new level,” such as in the areas of satellite navigation and space debris monitoring.

The head of Roscosmos is expected to visit Japan this week to attend an international forum on space in Tokyo on Saturday.