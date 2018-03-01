No Tokyo eateries serve up human meat: Japanese Embassy in U.S.

There are no Tokyo restaurants offering human meat on the menu and cannibalism has not been legalized in Japan, despite a false story circulating online, writes Thomas Mattingly, a spokesman at the Japanese Embassy in Washington.

The statement follows presentation of the false claims as news in a post by website worldtruth.tv, which suggested an unnamed Argentinian tourist sampled the meat at a restaurant called Edible Brother and that young people are making deals to sell their bodies in return for payments to their families.

The embassy says the current story may have developed from a 2016 piece on a satire website that has many of the same details.