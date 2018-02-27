Domestic output for eight Japanese automakers falls 3.1% in January

Combined passenger car production in Japan by eight major domestic makers in January fell 3.1 percent from a year before to 702,808 units, its first decline in 15 months, data from the companies showed Tuesday.

Nissan Motor Co. led the decline as the company posted a 32.8 percent fall to 65,141 units. Nissan officials said the firm lowered production levels to adjust inventories in the United States in response to sluggish demand there.

There has been almost no effect from the company’s vehicle inspection scandal, the officials said.

Subaru Corp., hit by a vehicle inspection scandal like Nissan’s, saw production decrease 11.4 percent to 44,693 units, stemming mainly from decreased output of its mainstay Forester SUV.

Domestic output sank 1.9 percent to 61,693 units at Honda Motor Co., and 2.7 percent to 48,205 units at Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

The remaining four companies enjoyed increased output, thanks mainly to positive effects from new model launches.

Toyota Motor Corp. ramped up production by 1.1 percent to 252,649 units, led by its Camry sedan.

Suzuki Motor Corp.’s production rose 2.1 percent to 80,636 units, reflecting robust output of the fully remodeled Spacia minivehicle.

At Daihatsu Motor Co., production grew 7.5 percent to 74,276 units on the back of an output increase in compact wagons.

Mazda Motor Corp.’s production jumped 12.1 percent to 75,515 units thanks to increased output of its CX-5 SUV.

The eight makers’ combined overseas production expanded 9.5 percent to 1,718,094 units, with all but Subaru enjoying higher output mainly thanks to increasing demand in China.