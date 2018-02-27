Dollar firms to around ¥107 in Tokyo

The dollar was firmer around ¥107 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, with a wait-and-see mood growing ahead of the first congressional testimony by new U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.01-02, up from ¥106.55-55 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2335-2336, up from $1.2324-2324, and at ¥132.01-02, up from ¥131.31-31.

The dollar rose to around ¥107.10 in early trading, carrying over its strength in overnight trading overseas, where the greenback attracted purchases thanks to a surge in U.S. stock prices.

The dollar fell below ¥106.80 in midmorning trading in Tokyo, hit by selling by Japanese exporters for month-end settlements, traders said.

But the U.S. currency later rose back to around ¥107, drawing strength from a jump in Tokyo stocks and yen sales to buy the euro, according to the traders.

“Powell is expected to basically maintain the Fed’s policy of gradually increasing interest rates” in his testimony later Tuesday, an official at a major Japanese bank said.