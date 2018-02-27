Tokyo stocks climb further on Wall Street surge

Stocks continued to rise Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street’s overnight jump.

The Nikkei 225 average gained 236.23 points, or 1.07 percent, to end at 22,389.86, the highest finish since Feb. 5. It added 260.85 points on Monday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 15.53 points, or 0.88 percent, higher at 1,790.34. It climbed 14.28 points Monday.

The TSE attracted purchases from the opening bell after the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average advanced nearly 400 points in New York on Monday.

In the morning, the Nikkei briefly recovered 22,500 for the first time since Feb. 5 on an intraday basis, with investors taking heart from the yen’s slight weakness against the dollar, brokers said.

The market gave up some of its earlier gains in the afternoon due to profit-taking, they said.

Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., indicated that Tuesday’s advance reflected hopes for higher stock prices ahead.

“Big names particularly attracted purchases,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Some investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of new U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first congressional testimony later Tuesday, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Naito Securities’ Tabei predicted that Powell’s comments will be dovish as the majority of market participants expect, helping both the U.S. and Tokyo markets advance further.

In the afternoon, the TSE decelerated somewhat, as the dollar cut its gains to fall back below ¥107 and some players moved to adjust their trading positions prior to Powell’s speech, brokers said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,201 to 751 on the first section, while 115 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.329 billion shares from Monday’s 1.242 billion.

Financial issues, such as mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, and broker Nomura were upbeat after their U.S. peers fared well in New York.

Oil company Inpex rose 3.07 percent after announcing Monday that it won a 40-year extension of its interest in the Lower Zakum oil field concession off Abu Dhabi to March 2058.

Also on the sunny side were semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, game maker GungHo Online Entertainment met with selling after its recent surge.

Also on the minus side were parcel delivery service firm Yamato Holdings and beverage maker Sapporo Holdings.