Minister for Okinawa hospitalized again due to minor stroke

Tetsuma Esaki, the minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, was admitted to a hospital again Monday after being treated last week for symptoms of a minor stroke.

Esaki, who was diagnosed with having had a transient ischemic attack that causes temporary disruption of blood flow to the brain, was hospitalized Monday afternoon for additional medical tests and needs treatment at the facility and at home for around a week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

The government will decide whether and when the 74-year-old Esaki will return to his official duties based on results of the tests and his condition, Suga said.

Esaki complained of symptoms of a stroke on Feb. 19 and was hospitalized before being released Saturday.