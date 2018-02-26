Tokyo stocks rise further on brisk U.S. equities

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday thanks to rises on Wall Street on Friday, lifting the benchmark Nikkei average to a three-week closing high.

The 225-issue Nikkei average added 260.85 points, or 1.19 percent, to end at 22,153.63 — its first close above 22,000 since Feb. 19 and the best finish since Feb. 5. On Friday, it rose 156.34 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 14.28 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,774.81, after climbing 14.36 points the previous trading day.

The Nikkei opened above the psychologically important 22,000 threshold after the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average rose over 300 points in New York on Friday. The key Tokyo stock yardstick briefly gained over 330 points soon after the opening.

The market remained strong in the afternoon, although its topside was somewhat weighed down by the yen’s rise against the dollar, brokers said.

Stocks attracted purchases on “the U.S. market’s stability” following its tumble earlier this month, Hideyuki Suzuki, head of investment market research at SBI Securities Co., said.

Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said buybacks after the recent falls helped the Tokyo market advance.

Suzuki noted that some traders were in a wait-and-see mood prior to the first congressional testimony by new U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co. indicated that traders, especially nonresidents, were inactive ahead of Powell’s speech, making the market’s topside heavy.

Winners outnumbered losers 1,352 to 621 on the TSE’s first section, while 86 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.242 billion shares from Friday’s 1.198 billion shares.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Screen Holdings were buoyant after their U.S. peers fared well in New York on Friday.

Ube Industries attracted buybacks after plunging on Friday on speculation about product quality misconduct, brokers said. The chemical maker disclosed its wrongdoing after Friday’s closing bell.

Other major winners included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and industrial robot maker Fanuc.

By contrast, Shimamura sagged 1.47 percent after announcing on Friday that the clothing retailer’s sales for February fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier on a same-store basis.

Also on the minus side were Hokkaido Electric and Tokai Carbon.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was up 310 points at 22,220.