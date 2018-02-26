Lower House lawmaker sues government over failure to convene extraordinary legislative session fast enough

A lawmaker from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan sued the government Monday for not quickly meeting a request to convene an extraordinary Diet session last year.

Takashi Takai, a member of the Lower House, filed a claim for ¥1.1 million in compensation with the Okayama District Court, alleging that he suffered harm because he wasn’t able to fulfill his duty as a lawmaker.

Last June 22, four opposition parties jointly requested that the Diet convene an extraordinary session based on Article 53 of the Constitution, hoping to shed light on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s favoritism scandals involving school operators Moritomo Gakuen and Kake Educational Institution.

Abe’s Cabinet convened the session on Sept. 28 — 98 days after the request was made — but Abe dissolved the Lower House within minutes of it starting in order to call a snap election for the following month, preventing any deliberations from being held.

Claiming his rights as a lawmaker, including those to ask questions and have debates, were violated, Takai said he suffered psychological pains and lost the public’s trust.

He insisted that the Diet session should have been convened no more than 20 days after the request was made and that the government’s response represented a constitutional violation.

Article 53 stipulates that the Cabinet must decide to convene an extraordinary Diet session if requested by a quarter or more of either chamber. However, it does not specify when the extraordinary session must be convened.

“It’s extremely unusual that the Diet session was not convened for such a long time,” Takai told a news conference. “As the government, being in a position of power, is supposed to follow the Constitution, the prime minister’s failure to observe it goes against constitutionalism.”