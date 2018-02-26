Olympic ‘host towns’ for 2020 join Tokyo summit to swap information

A state-backed summit saw officials from about 130 prefectures and municipalities converge on Tokyo over the weekend to exchange information on their plans as registered “host towns” for the 2020 Olympics.

At the summit Sunday, participants exchanged information on their welcome plans for the athletes, while Shunichi Suzuki, minister of the Games, called on them to use the information collected to upgrade their programs.

Officials from Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima, the three prefectures hit hardest by the March 2011 mega-quake and tsunami, introduced plans for exchanges with countries and regions that provided support after the calamity.

Officials from Rikuzentakata in Iwate detailed the city’s plan to hold a welcome event where residents will express gratitude to Singaporean athletes and their families for the support they received from the island nation.

To encourage more communities to become host towns, the central government also invited officials from unregistered prefectures and municipalities to join the meeting.

Suzuki said he wants many people engaged during the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.