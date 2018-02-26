White House says it ‘will see’ if North Korea is serious about talks

The U.S. has taken a wait-and-see approach with North Korea but remained firm that its denuclearization was the endgame after a high-level delegation to the Winter Olympics said the reclusive country was open to talks with Washington.

“We will see if Pyongyang’s message today, that it is willing to hold talks, represents the first steps along the path to denuclearization,” U.S. press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Monday. “In the meantime, the United States and the world must continue to make clear that North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are a dead end.”

During Sunday’s closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that the leader of a North Korean delegation to the Olympics said his country is willing to hold talks with the U.S. amid tensions with the administration of President Donald Trump over Pyongyang’s nuclear arms and missile programs.

The North has “ample intentions of holding talks with the United States,” Moon’s office quoted the official, Kim Yong Chol, as saying. The North’s delegation also agreed that “South-North relations and U.S.-North Korean relations should be improved together,” the statement added.

On Monday, Seoul said it hopes for “constructive” talks between North Korea and the United States.

“We hope constructive talks will begin between North Korea and the United States through an appropriate opportunity,” Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said.

Sanders said the U.S., South Korea and the international community “broadly agree” that denuclearization must be the ultimate result of any dialogue with North Korea.

“As President Trump has said, there is a brighter path available for North Korea if it chooses denuclearization,” Sanders said.

Washington has repeatedly said that the issue of denuclearization must be a part of any talks with Pyongyang. The North has asserted that its nuclear program, which it sees as a deterrent to invasion, is nonnegotiable.

Kim Yong Chol delivered the message just ahead of the games’ closing ceremony in a meeting with Moon, and later sat in a VIP box that included members of the U.S. delegation to the event.

The U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony was led by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump, and included Allison Hooker, the national security council adviser for Korean issues.

While Ivanka Trump sat near Kim Jong Chol, she didn’t appear to greet him.

“There was no interaction with the North Korean delegation,” media reports quoted a senior White House official as saying in a statement. “The U.S. Presidential delegation’s attendance at the closing ceremonies was the culmination of a successful trip where we celebrated the Olympic Games, U.S. athletes and our strong alliance with South Korea.”

The North’s delegation also included Choe Kang Il, the deputy director-general for North American affairs at the North’s Foreign Ministry, raising hopes of talks.

But Ivanka Trump wrapped up her visit Monday morning and Hooker was seen accompanying her at the airport, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. A U.S. Embassy official said that all the delegates appeared to be leaving the same day.

U.S. officials said last week that Vice President Mike Pence was prepared to hold a historic meeting with top North Korean officials during his visit to the Olympics opening ceremony earlier this month but was rebuffed by the North at the last minute.

Observers had anticipated a possible meeting between Pence and North Korean officials, including Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister and close adviser of leader Kim Jong Un. Such an encounter would have been the highest-level interaction between the Trump administration and the Kim regime.

Washington, which describes its approach to Pyongyang as “maximum pressure and engagement,” announced a raft of new sanctions against it Friday.

Pyongyang slammed those measures — which target more than 50 North Korea-linked shipping companies, vessels and trade businesses — as an “act of war,” the North’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. The North said the sanctions are aimed at completely blocking its maritime trade amid reports that U.S. officials are pushing for an even further bolstered “maritime crackdown.”

“Like we have said repeatedly, we would consider any restrictions on us as an act of war, and we will stop the U.S. if it really has the nerves to confront us in a ‘rough’ manner,” the North’s Foreign Ministry added.

Pyongyang, which has been slapped with a series of tough U.N. and unilateral sanctions, has seen its ties with Seoul thaw amid a charm offensive that saw North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dispatch his younger sister to the games to deliver an offer to host a summit with South Korea’s Moon.

But the prospect of talks in the wake of the Olympic detente also face stiff headwinds from planned joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which the North views as a rehearsal for invasion.

Seoul and the Pentagon said last week plans for the postponed exercises will be announced by the end of next month.

The North has conducted a spate of test launches over the last year, including of a longer-range missile experts believe is capable of striking most of the U.S. It also unleashed its most powerful nuclear blast to date in September, in what it claimed was a test of a thermonuclear weapon.