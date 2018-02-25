New SDP chief Seiji Mataichi eager to promote cooperation within Japan’s opposition camp

Seiji Mataichi, the newly approved leader of the tiny Social Democratic Party, said he was ready Sunday to promote cooperation with other opposition parties toward the Upper House election in summer 2019.

“I’ll focus on moving forward with cooperation among opposition parties and reducing pro-constitutional revision forces’ presence in the Upper House below two-thirds,” he said at a news conference following the end of the SDP’s two-day convention in Tokyo the same day.

The Upper House member said he will call for a meeting of opposition leaders to work on adjusting candidates in constituencies where one seat each will be contested in the 2019 Upper House election.

The SDP endorsed Mataichi as its new leader at the convention. SDP policy chief Hajime Yoshikawa was picked to double as secretary-general, the post Mataichi previously held.

On the SDP’s relations with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Mataichi said they were tight, but not too tight.

“I think both parties feel very close to each other,” he said, adding that his party should not seek early integration with the CDP. He emphasized that the SDP should first make efforts to boost its own presence.

There are calls within the SDP to merge with the CDP, which was hastily created mainly by liberal members of the Democratic Party shortly before the snap Lower House election last October.

At its two-day convention, the SDP adopted a strategy for next year’s Upper House election that will see it try to win at least 2 percent of the votes cast under the proportional representation system and at least three seats in total.

Mataichi’s term as SDP head runs until the party’s next convention two years later.

Mataichi was first elected to the Upper House in 2001 and is now in his third term. He ran for the SDP leadership post in January after Tadatomo Yoshida, its former leader, decided not to seek re-election after losing his Upper House seat in the 2016 election. Mataichi was elected unopposed late last month.