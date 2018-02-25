New Self-Defense Forces hospital planned near Iruma Air Base in Saitama

A new Self-Defense Forces hospital will be built in fiscal 2021 next to Iruma Air Base in Saitama Prefecture, bringing the total to 17, informed sources said.

Afterward, the government will reduce the roles played by the SDF hospitals in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, and Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, so that treatment of severe illnesses or injuries can be integrated into the new hospital, the sources said.

During natural disasters and other emergencies, the new hospital will accept both military and civilian patients.

The three-story hospital is to be built on a 28-hectare site adjacent to the Air Self-Defense Force’s Iruma base, which is in Sayama. It will have 18,000 sq. meters of floor space and 60 beds, the sources said.

About ¥5.4 billion is being earmarked for the hospital in the fiscal 2018 budget. Patients in serious condition are expected to be transported to the new hospital by military aircraft.

The government also plans to use the rest of the 28-hectare site as a base for relief activities during major disasters.

Beyond the hospital, other facilities will be constructed there to organize relief teams and supplies from around the country.

In a 2013 report, the government estimated that about 23,000 people would be killed if a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Tokyo metropolitan area.