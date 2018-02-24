Severed head found in Osaka suitcase thought to be that of missing Hyogo woman; American in custody

Police investigating the disappearance of a Hyogo woman Saturday found what appears to her severed head in a suitcase left at a lodging facility in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward.

The Hyogo Prefectural Police set up a special investigative unit for the case, which is being treated as abandonment of a corpse.

An American man, 26, was arrested in Nara Prefecture on Thursday on suspicion of confining the missing 27-year-old woman from Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, in an apartment in Osaka’s Higashinari Ward that he was using as a vacation rental, according to investigative sources.

The investigators said security camera footage shows the two walking toward the apartment on Feb. 16. A security camera inside the apartment building, meanwhile, recorded the two entering together. But the camera did not capture the woman leaving, the investigators said.

On Feb. 17, the mother of the woman alerted the Hyogo Prefectural Police that her daughter could not be contacted.

Before she went missing, the woman had written on Instagram that she was going to “meet Jay,” an apparent reference to the American.