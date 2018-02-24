U.S. may rejoin TPP if it were ‘much better deal,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States may rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership if the pending regional free trade agreement were a “much better deal” for Washington.

“There is a possibility we would go in, but they will be offering us a much better deal, I would certainly do that,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after their meeting at the White House.

“TPP was a very bad deal for the United States. It would have cost us tremendous amounts of jobs, would have been bad,” Trump said, calling for renegotiation of the pact with Australia, Japan and the nine other remaining TPP signatories.

Despite Trump’s call, current TPP members are reluctant to renegotiate the deal they sealed by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the TPP soon after taking office in January last year.

The 11 members have agreed to promote a revised version of the TPP without the United States — or a so-called TPP 11 — and they are planning to sign the new pact on March 8 in Chile with an eye toward bringing it into force next year.

While bragging about his “extraordinary” personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump pushed Beijing, a non-TPP party, to reduce its massive and chronic trade surplus with Washington.

“We’ve developed a great relationship with China, other than the fact that they’ve been killing us on trade for the last long period of time,” the U.S. leader said.

“As much as I like and respect, really respect President Xi, we have to straighten out the trade imbalance,” he said. “So much, it’s no good.”

Trump has been a harsh critic of China’s trade policies, while Australia has typically taken a less confrontational approach with China, its largest trading partner.

“There are people that want to try to paint the United States and its allies like Australia as being against China in some sort of rerun of the Cold War,” Turnbull told reporters. “But … that is not accurate.”

Trump said that U.S. ties with Beijing have improved, but warned that the relationship could be derailed over trade disputes.

“That can be the only thing that can get in the way of a truly long-term great relationship, because we have all the ingredients for friendship,” he said.

Turnbull’s visit to the White House followed tense interactions between the two leaders last year, when they clashed over a refugee swap deal.

But Trump praised U.S.-Australia ties on Friday.

“The relationship we have with Australia is a terrific relationship and probably stronger now than ever before,” Trump said in brief public remarks at the Oval Office ahead of his meeting with the Australian prime minister.

Turnbull told the news conference that he and Trump had agreed on new initiatives to deepen security and economic ties.

“We’re seeking to expand transparent and competitive global energy markets, cooperating on high-quality infrastructure investment in the United States and in the region — we’ve spent a lot of time talking about infrastructure, especially urban infrastructure,” Turnbull told reporters.

Trump opened his joint news conference with Turnbull by serving up good news for the Australian leader, announcing that a still-to-be built U.S. combat ship will be named the USS Canberra to honor an Australian cruiser that was lost fighting alongside the U.S. Navy during World War II. Canberra is Australia’s capital.

Trump said the ship will symbolize the “enduring friendship” between the U.S. and Australia as it sails the open sea. “There is no closer friendship,” he said.

Turnbull appeared elated by the announcement, noting that the ship will be built by an Australian company in Mobile, Alabama.

“What a great example of a hundred years of mateship,” he said, referring to when the U.S. and Australia first fought together in World War I.

Relations between Trump and Turnbull got off to a tumultuous start within days of Trump taking office in January 2017 after they sparred by telephone over a plan for the U.S. to accept hundreds of mostly Muslim refugees that Australia didn’t want to take in itself.

Trump had campaigned against immigration, including by Muslims, and disliked the deal, which was arranged by Barack Obama.

But Joe Hockey, Australia’s ambassador to the U.S., said the former businessmen now “understand each other” and enjoy each other’s company.

Both leaders dismiss speculation that their relationship had been damaged by that telephone call. Since then, Turnbull has met Trump in New York, but Friday’s meeting in Washington was their first in the context of an official visit.

Trump has not been to Australia yet as president. Asked if he’d like to visit when he and Turnbull appeared in the Oval Office, Trump said: “We will be there, yes. Great place.”