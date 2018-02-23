Tokyo stocks rebound after Dow’s overnight rise

Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday as investors were encouraged by an overnight rise in the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 156.34 points, or 0.72 percent, to end at 21,892.78. On Thursday, the key market gauge fell 234.37 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 14.36 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,760.53 after losing 15.44 points the previous day.

A wide range of issues attracted purchases from the outset of Friday’s trading after the 30-issue Dow Jones average closed higher while U.S. long-term interest rates dropped slightly in New York on Thursday, brokers said.

The Tokyo market’s topside grew heavy in the morning after the yen strengthened against the dollar, the brokers said.

But stocks gradually gained steam amid relief that the dollar stayed above ¥106.50, they noted.

Many traders were inactive in Tokyo amid a wait-and-see mood before the weekend, they added.

Mizuho Securities Co. senior technical analyst Yutaka Miura cited higher Dow Jones average futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and a pause in the yen’s firming as positive factors for Tokyo’s equity market.

“The Nikkei average has been recently showing movements tracking the Dow futures,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

A recent lull in global stock markets also supported Tokyo stocks, Otani added.

Mizuho’s Miura, however, said Friday’s stability emerged amid thin trading.

“Trading motivated by buying on dips was the only major activity that stood out,” he said.

Securities Japan’s Otani signaled that a lack of major trading incentives dragged down volume.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,562 to 455 on the TSE’s first section, while 50 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.198 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.349 billion, sinking to the lowest level since Dec. 29, 2017 — the final trading day of the year.

Oil firms including Cosmo Energy, Idemitsu, Showa Shell and JXTG were upbeat on higher crude oil prices.

Nintendo gained steam after Credit Suisse on Thursday revised the game maker’s stock price target upward.

Yamashin-Filter attracted purchases on a media report that the filter maker is expected to post brisk earnings for fiscal 2017 ending March.

TDK was buoyant on a news report that the technology firm plans to develop a wireless battery-charging system for electric vehicles.

By contrast, Ube Industries plunged 6.37 percent on worries that the chemical maker would announce quality-control misconduct at a news conference after the closing bell.

Clothing store operator Nishimatsuya Chain was downbeat on sluggish sales for February.

Other major losers included apparel store chain operator Adastria, beverage maker Yakult Honsha and parcel delivery service firm Yamato Holdings.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 250 points to 21,910.