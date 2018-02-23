Dollar easier around ¥107 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar remained weak around ¥107 in Tokyo late Friday amid lingering worries about the course of the U.S. equity market.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥107.01-02, down from ¥107.47-47 at the same time on Thursday.

The euro was at $1.2294-2294, up from $1.2272-2273, and at ¥131.58-58, down from ¥131.90-90.

After falling below ¥106.70 in overseas trading overnight, the dollar pared losses on purchases by Japanese importers in midmorning trading in Tokyo, traders said.

The U.S. currency reached levels around ¥107 in late trading, on the back of higher Tokyo stock prices and dollar purchases against the euro, according to the traders.

The dollar attracted some buybacks, but it lacked vigor ahead of the weekend, they said.

A foreign exchange broker said many market traders found it difficult to step up dollar purchases because U.S. stocks remained unstable.

Market participants are waiting to hear what Jerome Powell will have to say in his first U.S. congressional testimony as Federal Reserve chairman, set for Wednesday.

“If he shows a clear path for monetary policy, he may be able to restore calm on the U.S. stock market,” a market source said.