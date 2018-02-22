Honda Aircraft topped list for business jet deliveries in 2017

Honda Aircraft Co., the U.S. aviation arm of Honda Motor Co., delivered 43 small business jets in 2017, ranking first worldwide in the category, the automaker said Thursday.

The HondaJet, with a passenger capacity of seven, was the most delivered jet to customers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, according to data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.

Honda said its fuel efficiency, speed and passenger comfort were highly valued. The company saw growing sales of the advanced light jet priced at $4.9 million (about ¥524 million), mainly among senior corporate executives and wealthy individuals in North America and Europe.

The aviation unit headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, shipped 24 HondaJets in the first half. With demand continuing to grow, the company said it has ramped up production to around four units per month.

“We would like to thank our customers for choosing the HondaJet for its value, features and performance,” Honda Aircraft President Michimasa Fujino said in a statement.