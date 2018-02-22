Japan’s Financial Services Agency to check regional banks’ defenses against money laundering

The Financial Services Agency plans to inspect regional banks to check their measures against money laundering, it was learned.

If problems are found the agency will consider imposing administrative penalties, such as business improvement orders, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The FSA has already informed some banks of the inspections.

The government in October 2016 enacted a legal revision on preventing transfers of criminal proceeds that includes stepped-up measures against money laundering.

Under the revised law, financial institutions are obliged to conduct stricter identification checks and report financial transactions suspected to be linked to money laundering to authorities.

Under guidelines compiled this month, the FSA is asking financial institutions to question customers involved in dubious remittances and verify the details of the transactions, and to remain on alert for high-risk transactions.

The Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental body working to combat terrorist funding and other illegal financial transactions, has pointed out that Japan’s measures against money laundering are insufficient. The FATF is slated to further examine the situation in 2019.