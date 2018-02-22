Seven & I to try flexible shifts to improve productivity, limit overtime

Retail giant Seven & I Holdings Co. plans to give employees the option of choosing to start work at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. instead of fixing the time for all employees at 9 a.m., company officials said.

The company hopes the added flexibility will improve productivity.

The shift duration of 7 hours and 45 minutes will remain unchanged.

Seven & I will start out by offering the new system to about 500 employees at its head office on March 1 but plans to expand it to the 9,000 or so employees employed by its convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. in April or later.

It is unknown whether the new system will be introduced at Seven & I’s other units, including retailer Ito-Yokado Co., the officials said Wednesday.

In a test in July, some 30 percent of employees who started work at 10 a.m. and 20 percent of those who started at 8 a.m. worked less overtime, the officials said.