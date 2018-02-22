Records found in 13 Japanese prefectures showing the sterilization of children aged 15 and younger

Children aged 15 and below were sterilized under Japan’s now-defunct 1948 eugenic protection law in at least 13 prefectures due to mental disabilities and other reasons, a Kyodo News tally showed Wednesday.

The latest findings, which show the youngest such child was aged 9, raise suspicions that sterilization may have been forced on young girls despite stipulations in the law against such surgeries on those who had no possibility of becoming pregnant.

“It would be surprising if such sterilization was implemented widely,” said Keiko Toshimitsu, a visiting bioethics researcher at a Ritsumeikan University research center.

The eugenic protection law authorized the sterilization of people with mental disabilities and illness or hereditary disorders to prevent the births of what were feared would be “inferior” offspring. It also allowed for forcible abortions without the consent of the individuals or their relatives.

But the 1953 notification had limited the forcible removal of reproductive organs only to cases where “there is a possibility of bearing a baby.”

“Girls would have had to undergo abdominal surgeries, which are great physical burdens. I suspect that the operations were conducted based on extreme discrimination and prejudice,” Toshimitsu added.

While the controversial law was scrapped in 1996 and replaced by the maternal protection law on abortion, the perceived human rights infringement through the eugenic law has drawn renewed attention recently, as in the case of a lawsuit filed by a woman seeking compensation from the state over her forced sterilization when she was a teenager.

According to the Kyodo News tally, papers listing individual names of people who are believed to have been subjected to sterilization were found in 23 prefectures. So far, there are records involving 3,400 men and women.

Of the 23 prefectures, 13 have kept documents showing children aged 15 or younger were subjected to sterilization, with the youngest being the 9-year-old and the oldest being 57 years old.

In 2016, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women recommended that Japan adopt “specific measures aimed at providing all victims of forced sterilizations with assistance to access legal remedies and provide them with compensation and rehabilitative services.”