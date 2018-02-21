Dollar climbs above ¥107.50 in Tokyo

The dollar advanced to top ¥107.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday thanks to a continued wave of buybacks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.77, up from ¥106.97 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.2313, down from $1.2359, and at ¥132.70, up from ¥132.22.

Carrying over its strength from overnight trading abroad, the dollar moved on a firm note around ¥107.30 in early Tokyo trading.

The dollar continued rising toward noon on the back of buying reflecting firmer Tokyo stocks and purchases from Japanese importers.

After climbing to ¥107.90 shortly past noon, the U.S. currency moved around ¥107.60 later in the afternoon as the benchmark Nikkei stock average fluctuated around the previous day’s closing.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that buybacks alone are not enough to boost the dollar above ¥108.

Later on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the Jan. 30-31 meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The dollar’s upward march against the yen would gain momentum if hopes for an acceleration in the U.S. central bank’s interest rate hikes grow without battering the U.S. equity market, the official said.