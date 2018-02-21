Nikkei recovers from afternoon fallback to end higher

The benchmark Nikkei average managed to close higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, recovering from its sudden downturn in the afternoon session.

The 225-issue yardstick ended up 45.71 points, or 0.21 percent, at 21,970.81. On Tuesday, the key market gauge fell 224.11 points.

Meanwhile, the Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.84 point, or 0.05 percent, to finish at 1,761.61, after losing 12.70 points the previous day.

The Nikkei was firmer in most of the morning session, buoyed by the yen’s weakness against the dollar.

After gaining about 205 points in early afternoon trading, the Nikkei suddenly slipped into negative territory and lost about 90 points at one point as futures on the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average turned lower in off-hours trading.

Market players moved to square their positions, with the downturn of the Dow Jones futures stoking concerns over Wall Street’s performance in Wednesday’s session, market sources explained.

Still, the Nikkei bounced back to eke out gains toward the close, helped by buying by individual investors, the sources said.

The depreciation of the Japanese currency helped reduce concerns that a higher yen will pressure future earnings of Japanese companies, an official of a major securities firm said.

On the Nikkei’s abrupt downswing in the afternoon session, Hideyuki Suzuki, head of investment market research at SBI Securities Co., said, “It is likely that investors moved to lock in profits after speculative buying ran its course.”

In the near future, there is a possibility that investors will increase their positions in the belief that Japanese stocks have been undervalued, a move that would help bring the Nikkei to higher levels, Suzuki indicated, noting that the average price-earnings ratio of the Nikkei component issues remains low after the recent stock market plunge.

Winners outnumbered losers 1,087 to 897 on the TSE’s first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.38 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.24 billion shares.

Yakult Honsha attracted purchases after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities on Tuesday raised its stock price target and investment rating for the beverage maker.

Also on the plus side were major exporters, including automakers Toyota and Honda, and technology firms Canon, Kyocera and TDK.

By contrast, Chugai Pharmaceutical was downbeat after Daiwa Securities on Tuesday lowered its investment rating for the drug maker.

Banking groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho were on a weak note after U.S. peers lost ground on Tuesday.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 40 points to 21,970.