Okinawa Prefectural Assembly adopts resolution protesting Osprey part incident

The Okinawa Prefectural Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution and a written opinion Wednesday to protest a recent incident involving a component from a U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft.

The part was found washed ashore at a beach on the Okinawan island of Ikeijima on Feb. 9.

The assembly criticized the U.S. military for failing to report the incident to Japanese representatives, saying “We can’t help but suspect that the U.S. military intended to hide it.”

The assembly called on the U.S. military to suspend operations at the base. The tilt-rotor transport aircraft believed to have lost the part is stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the Okinawa city of Ginowan.

The resolution noted that the U.S. military is continuing its training activities even after a series of incidents and problems involving U.S. military aircraft.

“Their disregard of Okinawa residents cannot be tolerated,” the resolution said. “Okinawa is not a colony. The U.S. military should take the prefecture’s demands and the assembly resolution seriously.”

The assembly called on the U.S. military to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and to prevent Futenma-based aircraft from flying over private land.