Japan’s Cabinet adopts bill to reduce global warming damage

The Cabinet has approved a bill designed to boost efforts to reduce the negative effects of global warming.

The measure, adopted Tuesday, takes aim at harmful effects that would not be completely prevented even if greenhouse gas emissions are significantly reduced.

The bill also seeks to define the roles of the central government, municipalities and citizens in preventing disasters, the spread of infectious diseases, poor harvests and other negative impacts from climate change.

The Cabinet hopes the bill will be enacted during the ongoing session of the Diet, slated to run through June 20.

According to a report by the Meteorological Agency, the average temperature in Japan is estimated to rise by 1.1 to 4.4 degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century from a century before.

Japan has already experienced negative effects due to global warming, such as a fall in the quality of rice, a rise in the frequency of heavy rainstorms and coral bleaching.

The bill would require the central government to draw up a program of measures to protect agriculture and the public’s safety, including building more levees.

The legislation calls on municipal governments to compile similar programs and set up bases to collect information about global warming effects.

The National Institute for Environmental Studies will be tasked to analyze information necessary to craft measures to minimize global warming damage and to provide technical support and advice to municipalities.