Tota Kaneko, famed Japanese modern haiku poet, dies at 98

Tota Kaneko, a prominent haiku poet, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome at a hospital in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday. He was 98.

Born in Saitama, Kaneko started writing haiku under the influence of his father, sending his work to haiku magazines as a student.

After graduating from Tokyo Imperial University, now the University of Tokyo, he took a job at the Bank of Japan in 1943. He then joined the Imperial Japanese Navy and was on deployment to the Truk Islands, now the Chuuk Islands, when the war ended.

Upon his return to Japan in 1946 he resumed his job at the central bank while actively writing haiku.

A leading writer known for including social issues into his poetry, Kaneko contributed greatly to the popularization of haiku and was awarded by the Gendai Haiku Association in 1956.

He served as chairman of the association from 1983 to 2000, and then became its honorary chairman.

He was named a Person of Cultural Merit by the government in 2008.