Mitsubishi Corp. to increase stake in Mitsubishi Motors to 20%

Mitsubishi Corp. took steps Wednesday to increase its equity stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp. from 9.24 percent to about 20 percent on a voting-rights basis.

In a tender offer, which was put in place Wednesday and will end March 20, the trading house will buy a portion of the Mitsubishi Motors shares held by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, both major shareholders of the automaker.

Through the acquisition, Mitsubishi Corp. will make Mitsubishi Motors an equity method affiliate.

The per-share purchase price has been set at ¥749, lower than Mitsubishi Motors’ Tuesday closing price of ¥835 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The acquisition is expected to cost Mitsubishi Corp. some ¥120 billion.

After the tender offer, Mitsubishi Heavy’s stake in Mitsubishi Motors will decline to 1.45 percent from 8.34 percent, and that of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ to 1 percent from 3.27 percent. The two firms have agreed to the tender offer in principle.

Mitsubishi Motors said Tuesday that it supports the tender offer. The company is expected to remain listed on the TSE’s first section after the completion of the deal.

Mitsubishi Corp., which runs a wide range of businesses with Mitsubishi Motors in Southeast Asia and other regions, regards the automobile business as a pillar of its growth.

Amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the “internet of things,” the trading company hopes to take the growth opportunity from the automotive industry, which faces drastic changes such as the promotion of electric vehicles and automated driving technologies.

After Mitsubishi Motors’ earnings deteriorated in the wake of its fuel economy data fabrication scandal, which came to light in April 2016, rival automaker Nissan Motor Co. became the top shareholder of the company, with a stake of some 34 percent, in October the same year to support its turnaround.

Nissan, Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ have agreed to continue holding a combined stake of 51 percent or more in Mitsubishi Motors during the 10 years from Nissan’s investment in the industry peer.

With the revamping of the ownership structure through the tender offer, the three Mitsubishi group firms aim to clearly show that the trading company will play a central role in supporting Mitsubishi Motors.