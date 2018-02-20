Dollar rises to around ¥107 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar strengthened to around ¥107 in late Tuesday trading in Tokyo partly because U.S. long-term Treasury yields rose in off-hours trading.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.97-97, up from ¥106.56-56 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2359-2360, down from $1.2412-2413, and at ¥132.22-22, down from ¥132.27-28.

Dollar buying took the upper hand in early trading, pushing up the U.S. currency above ¥106.70. Also supported by purchases by Japanese importers, the greenback climbed near ¥106.80 in midmorning trading.

After moving in a narrow range around ¥106.60-80 toward noon, the dollar accelerated its upswing and topped ¥106.90 around 3 p.m.

In late trading, the dollar advanced to around ¥107 on the back of higher Treasury yields.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said the dollar’s rise “mainly reflected buybacks for position adjustment.”

But its topside was limited due to selling on a rally, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service provider said.

Amid a lack of fresh incentives, many players are waiting to see U.S. stock market developments Tuesday, market sources said. U.S. financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.