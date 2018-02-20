Japan steel industry protests proposed U.S. anti-import measures

The chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation has come out strong against recommendations made by the U.S. Commerce Department against steel imports.

The anti-import suggestions made to U.S. President Donald Trump, which include tariffs and quantity restrictions, “are very regrettable,” Kosei Shindo said Monday in a prepared statement.

After investigating the effect of steel imports on U.S. national security, the Commerce Department asked Trump to regulate steel coming into the country. Similar recommendations were made for imported aluminum.

“The Japanese steel industry has insisted that imports of steel products are integral to the U.S. economy and do not threaten the national security of the United States,” Shindo said. “We expect President Trump to carefully examine the recommendations and make correct judgment.”

According to the industry, Japan-made steel tubes for piping and rails for mining railways are mainstay U.S.-bound products, both of which maintain high performance in harsh environments.

Products with a strong resistance to bending, such as vehicle underbody components, also make up a large portion of domestic exports to the United States, where local manufacturers alone cannot meet demand for such products.

“It is U.S. consumers that will face problems” if steel imports are curbed, an official of a major steel mill said.