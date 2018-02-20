U.S. fighter jet dumps fuel tanks into Aomori Prefecture lake after engine fire

A U.S. fighter jet on Tuesday caught fire and dumped a pair of fuel tanks into a lake in Aomori Prefecture, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said.

While no injuries were reported, the external fuel tanks measuring 4 to 5 meters in length landed some 400 meters from a fishing boat on Lake Ogawara, according to government officials and local fishermen.

Onodera said the ministry was informed that the F-16 fighter jet caught fire at around 8:40 a.m., shortly after taking off from Misawa Air Base. It safely returned to base.

“I believe it dumped (the tanks) for safety reasons. I would like to get explanation from the U.S. side about the incident, including the cause of it, and request measures to prevent such an accident from happening again,” Onodera told reporters.

In a statement, the U.S. military confirmed that one of its F-16s had been forced to “jettison two external fuel tanks into an unpopulated area” after an engine fire broke out.

“The safety of our airmen and our Japanese neighbors is our number one priority during flying operations,” said Col. R. Scott Jobe, the 35th Fighting Wing commander. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of this incident.”

There were four to five clam boats near where the fuel tanks were dropped, according to the fishermen.

“I was surprised to see a big splash. Imagine being hit by one of those. It is a good thing no one was hurt,” said Masahiko Yamada, one of the fishermen out on the lake at the time of the accident.

The ministry said its officials saw oil and objects believed to be parts of the fuel tanks floating in the lake.

The case follows a string of accidents involving U.S. military aircraft, for which U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis apologized to Onodera last month.

U.S. military helicopters made at least three emergency landings in Okinawa Prefecture in January alone.

In December, a window from a U.S. military helicopter fell onto a school playground in Okinawa, and in October another helicopter burst into flames after landing in an empty field in the prefecture.