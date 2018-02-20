Some in Japanese government eye national award for Olympic gold skaters Yuzuru Hanyu and Nao Kodaira

Some government officials have hinted at the possibility of giving the People’s Honor Award to Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalists Yuzuru Hanyu and Nao Kodaira.

“Various people told me that the government should honor the skaters,” a senior official said Monday.

“I’m going to propose (granting the national award) at an internal meeting,” another official said.

The award was created in 1977 to honor those who are widely respected and have made remarkable achievements while providing society with happiness and hope. Since then, 25 individuals and one group have been awarded.

Hanyu became the first figure skater in 66 years to the win men’s singles title for the second straight Olympics, and Kodaira won the women’s 500 meters race to become the first Japanese female speedskater to earn Olympic gold.

Some other officials, however, voiced opposition to the move, saying it may lead to a decline in the value of the award. Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched his second administration in 2012, six people have already received the honor, the officials pointed out. The most recent recipients were shogi master Yoshiharu Habu and go champion Yuta Iyama, who were given the award Feb. 13.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Monday that the government has yet to decide whether to even discuss giving the award to the two Olympians.