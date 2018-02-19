Dollar climbs above ¥106.50 in Tokyo

The dollar advanced above ¥106.50 in Tokyo trading Monday, supported by brisk Japanese stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.56, up from ¥106.01 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2412-2413, down from $1.2528-2530, and at ¥132.27-28, down from ¥132.83.

After rising to levels around ¥106.30 in New York on Friday partly on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. housing starts data for January, the dollar met with selling and fell below ¥106.20 in Tokyo early Monday.

Later in the morning, the U.S. currency attracted buybacks and topped ¥106.30 thanks to higher Tokyo stock prices. The dollar briefly fell back below ¥106.20 shortly before noon, but jumped to around ¥106.50 in the afternoon as the benchmark Nikkei stock average expanded its gains.

The dollar’s topside was capped in the morning despite the strength of the Tokyo stock market, but “the Nikkei’s surge of more than 400 points helped spur dollar buybacks,” a foreign exchange broker said.

With the U.S. market closed Monday for a national holiday, however, players found it difficult to step up dollar purchases, said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service provider.