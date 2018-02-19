Tokyo stocks rise further on U.S. gains

Stocks continued to surge on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, with investors encouraged by seeing the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average extend its winning streak to a sixth session last Friday.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 428.96 points, or 1.97 percent, to end at 22,149.21, rising above 22,000 on a closing basis for the first time since Feb. 5. On Friday, the key market gauge rose 255.27 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 37.78 points, or 2.17 percent, at 1,775.15, after advancing 18.10 points the previous trading day.

Both indexes finished higher for the third consecutive market day.

A wide range of issues attracted buying from the outset, although trading was thin as the U.S. market is closed Monday due to a public holiday and the presence of foreign investors in the Tokyo market was therefore limited, brokers said.

Market traders also seemed to have taken heart from a pause in the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, they said.

Individual investors showed appetite for small- and mid-cap stocks, while some large-cap issues attracted buying on dips, market sources said.

“A sense of relief spread among investors after last week’s robust performances of U.S. equities,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

In addition, market participants moved to buy as the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index, a measure of Wall Street traders’ expectations for future market instability and known as a “fear gauge” for the stock market, is “staying calm,” Ichikawa said.

Meanwhile, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm noted that the Tokyo market is staging a technical rebound amid the absence of foreign traders, who had recently been main sellers. Individual investors apparently hurried to buy stocks “while the cat is away,” the official added.

“Foreign exchange rates are still unstable,” Ichikawa said. Besides developments on Wall Street, “exchange rate movements will be a major focal point this week” for the Tokyo market’s performance, he said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 2,002 to 56 on the TSE’s first section, while seen issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.29 billion shares from Friday’s 1.43 billion shares.

Park24 Co. attracted buying on a media report that the parking lot operator is seen to have posted brisk earnings in November-January.

Precision equipment maker V Technology Co. was buoyant as the company is reportedly planning to start developing devices used for the main production process for organic electroluminescence display panels.

Other major winners included power utilities Tohoku Electric Power Co. and Hokkaido Electric Power Co., and trading house Sumitomo Corp.

By contrast, Bridgestone Corp. was downbeat after the major tire maker Friday announced disappointing earnings for the year to December 2017.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. met with selling to lock in profits.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average jumped 360 points to 22,100.