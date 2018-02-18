Foreign Minister Taro Kono enlists Latvia in ‘maximum pressure’ policy on North Korea

Japan and Latvia agreed Saturday that they need to maximize pressure on North Korea as it continues to develop nuclear weapons and missiles in the face of international condemnation and tough U.N. sanctions.

At a meeting in Munich, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, confirmed that they must take all measures available, including full implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions, to pile “maximum pressure” on North Korea.

Kono later met with his Albanian, Macedonian and Armenian counterparts.

To the Albanian and Macedonian ministers, Kono said Japan will implement the Western Balkans Cooperation Initiative, an assistance framework for countries in the region that are aiming to join the European Union.

Kono also pledged $34.2 million in fresh humanitarian aid and other assistance to South Sudan, at a meeting with the fledgling African country’s first vice president, Taban Deng Gai.

Japan, he said, will continue to support improvements in the situation in South Sudan, while also expressing hope that the war-torn African country will strive further toward national reconciliation.