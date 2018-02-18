Former head of elite Tokyo prosecution unit kills pedestrian in car accident

A car driven by the former head of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office special investigation squad struck and killed a pedestrian in Minato Ward on Sunday, police said.

Tatsuhiro Ishikawa, 78, was at the wheel when his car plowed through a guard rail and mowed down a pedestrian before coming to a halt in a hardware store in the Tokyo’s Shirokane district at around 7:20 a.m., authorities said.

The victim, Takayuki Horiuchi, a 37-year-old self-employed man from Adachi Ward, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ishikawa, a resident of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, was also hospitalized with a fractured right leg.

The police suspect he lost control of the vehicle.

Ishikawa was chief of the elite squad from 1989 to 1991. After serving as head of the Fukuoka and Nagoya high public prosecutor’s offices, he retired in 2001 and has since worked as a lawyer.

Special investigation units are based at the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya district public prosecutor’s offices and usually probe corruption and bribery cases.