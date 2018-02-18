British euroskeptic party UKIP removes leader Henry Bolton

British euroskeptic party UKIP was thrown into turmoil again on Saturday when its members removed leader Henry Bolton after less than five months in charge following criticism of his leadership and a scandal about racist comments made by his lover.

The anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) was an influential force in bringing about a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union in 2016, but has struggled to maintain its relevance since the country voted to leave the European Union.

Outgoing party chairman Paul Oakden said 63 percent of 1,378 ballots cast had been to remove Bolton, who was elected as the party’s fourth leader in a year in September.

Bolton, 54, publicly fell out with the party’s national executive committee, which had tried to remove him after his 25-year-old lover, Jo Marney, made offensive comments about Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle in text messages to a friend.

“I’m slightly disappointed. … It’s not a great feeling,” Bolton told Sky News, but he did not rule out running for leader again.

“I’m not finished in politics, it’s just one of those bumps in the road.”