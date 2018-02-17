Japan may defer announcement of new era name until year-end or later

The government is considering deferring until year-end or later the announcement of the name of a new era set to start with Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the throne on May 1, 2019, sources have said.

The government is aiming to decide and release the name early enough to prevent confusion in people’s daily lives and economic activities, but there are concerns that an unnecessarily early announcement could also create confusion and give rise to heated debate on the choice.

There are also worries that, once the new era name is unveiled, the public’s attention may shift quickly from Emperor Akihito — set to abdicate on April 30, 2019 — to his successor.

The idea of postponing the announcement until after a planned ceremony on Feb. 24, 2019, to mark the 30th anniversary on Jan. 7 that year of Emperor Akihito’s enthronement, has been floated in the government, the sources said Friday.

“We’re working in an appropriate manner on the timing for announcing the new era’s name, while considering the possible effects on people’s daily lives,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Friday.

Separately, the government is considering making a planned abdication ceremony a state act of the Emperor under the Constitution, the sources said. In the ceremony, the Emperor is expected to deliver a speech.