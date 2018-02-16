Dollar hits new 15-month low below ¥106 in Tokyo

The dollar temporarily fell below the ¥106 mark for the first time in about 15 months in Tokyo trading Friday, as bouts of selling appeared to cause stop-loss orders to be executed.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.01, down from ¥106.36 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2528-2530, up from $1.2499-2500, and at ¥132.83, down from ¥132.94-95.

The greenback showed resilience near ¥106 in the morning, although it repeatedly threatened to slip below the level. However, the U.S. currency suddenly dropped to levels near ¥105.50 early in the afternoon.

“Selling attempts strengthened again, and stop-loss sales accelerated after the dollar slipped below ¥106,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

“There seemed to be selling attempts based on a technical chart analysis,” as the dollar-yen rate had little correlations with Japanese and overseas stock prices, as well as long-tern U.S. Treasury yields, an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.

The dollar’s weakness versus the yen reflected concerns that global financial markets could remain unstable for the time being and that the United States’ fiscal deficit could expand due to tax cuts and infrastructure investment under President Donald Trump, traders said.

The U.S. currency pared some losses in late trading, as Japanese government officials warned against further strengthening of the yen.

Both Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa said that there were unilateral moves in the currency market in recent days and that the government is ready to take appropriate action when necessary.

Meanwhile, the currency market was little affected by the government’s nomination of Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another five-year term.