Tokyo stocks advance further as Wall Street continues to rally

Stocks continued to rise sharply on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, buoyed by an overnight surge in U.S. equities.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 255.27 points, or 1.19 percent, to end at 21,720.25, after gaining 310.81 points on Thursday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 18.10 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,737.37. It rose 16.55 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market got off to a firmer start, with investors taking heart from a continued rally in U.S. stocks on Thursday.

The market accelerated its upswing in the afternoon, briefly pushing the Nikkei up over 400 points. But stocks lost some of the gains later in line with the yen’s surge against the dollar.

In afternoon trading in Tokyo, the dollar fell below ¥106 for the first time in some 15 months.

“Despite the yen’s appreciation, the market successfully maintained its strength,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Otsuka said that some investors placed buy orders, believing that the Japanese currency’s rise will prove “temporary” and have little impact on the real economy.

Friday’s advance reflected “an improvement in market sentiment” following sharp falls last week, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

While taking a view that the market’s upside was weighed down by the yen’s firmness, the official indicated that buying outpaced selling as Tokyo stocks are still seen as undervalued in view of brisk earnings at Japanese businesses.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,708 to 298 in the TSE’s first section, while 59 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.42 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.57 billion shares.

Beer brewer Asahi Group rose 4.35 percent thanks to buying prompted by its robust operating profit in 2017, released Thursday.

Tokai Carbon and Nippon Carbon hit listing-to-date highs, helped by their strong operating profit estimates for 2018.

Other major winners included clothing retailer Fast Retailing and technology firm Kyocera.

In contrast, Nidec lost 3.42 percent after the electronics parts maker announced Thursday that its charismatic leader, Shigenobu Nagamori, will step down as president, brokers said.

Also on the minus side were beverage maker Sapporo Holdings and mobile phone carrier KDDI.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average jumped 290 points to 21,740.