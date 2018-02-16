Government to inspect 15 virtual currency exchanges awaiting certification in Japan

Financial Services Minister Taro Aso announced on Friday plans to conduct on-site inspections of 15 virtual currency exchange operators in the nation that have filed for certification with regulatory authorities.

The inspections, which follow the theft of about ¥58 billion worth of virtual currency NEM from Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange operator Coincheck Inc. in late January, will focus on operators’ computer system safety measures and how the exchanges manage customer assets.

Five have already been informed of the impending inspections.

Announcing the on-site inspection plans at a news conference, Aso warned customers of the firms to keep in mind that financial regulators are currently examining their applications for licenses.

Following the high-profile theft, the Financial Services Agency ordered 16 registered virtual currency exchange operators as well as the 15 unregistered operators to check and report their safety measures, including precautions against unauthorized access.

After an analysis of their reports, the FSA concluded that detailed inspections are necessary on the 15 unregistered operators.

The agency carried out an on-site inspection of Coincheck on Feb. 2.

The government introduced a registration system for cryptocurrency exchanges under the revised payment services law, which took effect in April 2017.

Virtual currency exchange operators that launched services before the revised law went into effect and are yet to be registered are allowed, as a provisional measure, to conduct business during the registration process.

The cryptocurrency theft from Coincheck occurred while its registration application was under review.