Government pencils in February 2019 ceremony to mark Emperor’s 30 years on the Chrysanthemum Throne

The government plans to hold a ceremony on Feb. 24, 2019, to mark Emperor Akihito’s 30 years on the throne, officials said Thursday.

The government aims to include the plan in a basic policy, due out in mid-March, on ceremonies related to Emperor Akihito’s abdication set for April 30, 2019, and Crown Prince Naruhito’s enthronement on May 1 that year. The Emperor marks the 30th year of his reign on Jan. 7, 2019.

The 30th anniversary ceremony will be attended by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, as well as the heads of the three branches of the government and representatives from many fields.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will chair the ceremony, expected to take place at the National Theatre in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Ceremonies to mark the Emperor’s 20th and 10th anniversaries were held on Nov. 12, 2009, and on the same date in 1999, respectively, both by the government and at the National Theatre.