Poles abroad asked to report ‘anti-Polish’ statements to diplomatic missions

WARSAW – Poland’s senate leader has appealed to Poles living abroad to report to the authorities any statements deemed “anti-Polish” or hurt “Poland’s good name.”

The letter posted on the Senate’s website is part of a wider campaign by Poland’s nationalist government, which says it is defending Poland’s good name against historical untruth.

The move is linked to a controversial new law that penalizes blaming Poland for World War II crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

Israel says that law could whitewash the role some Poles played in the Holocaust.

In his letter sent to Polish organizations in the world, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski appealed to their members to “document” anti-Polish sentiment and to report them to Polish diplomatic missions.

Holocaust survivor Malkah Gorka holds a picture from her school days in Poland, during a protest in front of Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv on February 8, 2018, against a controversial bill passed by the eastern European country's senate. The legislation sets fines or a maximum three-year jail term for anyone describing Nazi German death camps in Poland, like Auschwitz-Birkenau, as Polish. | AFP-JIJI

