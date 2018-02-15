Okayama branch of Hiroshima High Court finds 2017 election vote constitutional, in 11th such ruling

The Okayama branch of Hiroshima High Court ruled Thursday that the House of Representatives election in October last year was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

With the ruling the court turned down a petition by a group of lawyers seeking to invalidate the results of the Oct. 22 election for the lower chamber of the Diet, in which the maximum vote-value gap between single-seat constituencies stood at 1.98. The lawyers claimed that the election was unconstitutional, citing alleged inequality in the value of votes.

The ruling was the 12th among a total of 16 lawsuits filed with high courts and high court branches in the country by two groups of lawyers to nullify the election, and the 11th that found the election constitutional.

Only Nagoya High Court ruled, earlier this month, that the election was held “in a state of unconstitutionality.”

Handing down the latest ruling, judge Kiyotaka Matsumoto, who presided over the trial at the Hiroshima court branch in the city of Okayama, western Japan, said that vote-value disparities are being corrected. Matsumoto noted that the maximum gap had dropped below 2.0 for the first time since the single-seat constituency system was introduced for the Lower House in the 1990s.

Verdicts on the remaining four suits will be given by the end of March. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified judgment by the end of the year.