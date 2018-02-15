Dollar hits 15-month low against yen on U.S. inflation worries

The dollar lost further ground against the yen in Tokyo trading on Thursday, hitting new 15-month lows below ¥106.50 after U.S. consumer price data for January fueled worries about accelerating inflation in the country.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.36-36, down from ¥107.40-40 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2499-2500, up from $1.2372-2373, and at ¥132.94-95, slightly up from ¥132.88-89.

Traders stepped up buying of the yen against the dollar after the higher-than-expected inflation data, along with weaker-than-anticipated U.S. retail sales data for January, both announced the previous day, overshadowed the course of the U.S. economy.

The greenback briefly rallied to near ¥106.90 in the morning, supported by routine purchases made by Japanese importers.

But the dollar came under renewed selling later in the morning after Finance Minister Taro Aso said he sees no need to conduct currency market intervention at the moment.

“Speculative traders appeared to use the remark as an excuse for buying the yen,” an analyst said.

The dollar briefly sank below ¥106.20 in late trading, dragged down by its extended fall versus the euro.

“A mood to test the dollar’s downside is spreading mainly among overseas traders,” a Japanese bank official said.